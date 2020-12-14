Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Norfolk Southern Railway Engine Train

News

Norfolk Southern Raises Dividend by 5% After Q4 Exceeds Expectations

Justin Kuepper Feb 03, 2021

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is a leading North American transportation provider with approximately 20,000 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

The company generated about 60% of its revenue from merchandise—including chemicals, agricultural products, metals, automotive, and consumer products—In 2019. The remaining revenue came from intermodal (25%), which involves the transportation of domestic and international containers and trailers, and coal (15%).

Weathering the COVID-19 Storm

Norfolk Southern’s fourth quarter revenue fell 4.5% to $2.6 billion but exceeded consensus analyst estimates by $30 million. While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted rail activity, volumes have picked up since hitting bottom in May 2020. Margins are also on the rise, with the company’s $2.64 in Q4 GAAP EPS coming in 15 cents higher than analyst estimates.

Argus analyst John Eade believes that the company will be a strong performer following the pandemic given that it’s a critical link in an increasingly important domestic supply chain. The analyst also believes that its strong balance sheet and experienced management team put it in a good position to weather the current downturn.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 5.3% to $0.99 per share, which represents a 1.7% forward yield, while announcing an increase to its long-term target dividend payout ratio to a range of 35% to 40% of net income. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as of February 5, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×