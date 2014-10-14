Abbott Labs
Compare ABT to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
ABT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ABT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ABT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
14.29%
|
23.08%
|
45.45%
|
-17.95%
|
93.94%
|
1
Trade ABT using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ABT's upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ABT's dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Medical Equipment Devices
Additional Links:
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of healthcare products worldwide. The company focuses on pharmaceuticals, medical devices and nutritional products, and sells them in more than 130 countries. ABT was founded in 1888, and is based in Chicago, IL. Abbott Labs operates in the highly regulated healthcare sector, and new laws and regulations can significantly affect Abbott Labs. Abbott Labs relies largely on patent protection and market exclusivity for its products. As well, Abbott Labs is largely affected by the results of its research and development efforts. Abbott Labs is a dividend aristocrat, and has been increasing its dividend payout for 42 consecutive years. Abbott Labs has been paying dividends since 1924. Abbott Labs pays its dividend quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$1.34
$0.03
2.290%
$0.71
-$0.02
-2.740%
$39.13
-$1.52
-3.739%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$1.37
-$0.13
-8.667%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$30.59
-$0.04
-0.131%
$15.33
$15.33
-0.606%
$17.16
-$0.01
-0.058%
