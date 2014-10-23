Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Compare TEVA to Popular Health Care Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
TEVA Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TEVA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TEVA Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade TEVA using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TEVA’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading TEVA’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Trending: Walmart Makes Push into Advertising Business
Iuri Struta
|
Dividend.com analyzes the search patterns of our visitors each week.
News
Trending: Teva Jumps as Buffett Increases Its Stake in the Company
Iuri Struta
|
We analyze the search patterns of our visitors to provide insights into what...
News
Trending: Macquarie Tumbles on Slashed Dividends
Iuri Struta
|
Macquarie Infrastructure trended the most this week as its stock tumbled on disappointing...
News
Pfizer Inc.: Earnings Double Thanks to Prevnar Sales
Brian Mathews
|
Pfizer Inc. is the second-largest biopharmaceutical company in the world.
Research
Trump's Victory
How Will Healthcare Stocks Be Affected by Donald Trump's Win?
Aaron Levitt
|
How will healthcare stocks be affected by Donald Trump's wins?
If Hillary Clinton Wins
How Will Healthcare Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Aaron Levitt
|
How Will Healthcare Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Dividend.com Guide to Investing in ETFs
Shauna O'Brien
|
ETFs can be a great option for dividend investors who are seeking additional...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Biotech Pharma
Additional Links:
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) is an Israeli global pharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets generic drugs in all treatment categories. Its principal branded pharmaceutical products include Copaxone, Provigil, Nuvigil, Azilect, and Plan B One-Step. Teva is among the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world and is the world's leading generic pharmaceutical company. The firm is based out of Petah Tikva, Israel and was founded in 1901.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$10.33
$10.33
5.408%
$0.00
-$0.15
-100.000%
$0.02
-$0.02
-50.000%
$3.50
$0.00
0.000%
$9.90
$0.10
1.020%
$0.05
-$0.01
-16.667%
$18.03
$0.04
0.222%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
TEVA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover