The firm, a holding company providing a range of infrastructure services for bulk liquid terminals and airports, slashed its guidance for 2018, predicted its revenues will fall compared to 2017. As a result, Macquarie cut its dividend from a quarterly $1.44 to $1 per share, a move that disappointed investors. Following the cut, the company’s dividend will yield around 10% from around 14% previously, although it could rise if the stock price continues to decline. Macquarie is expected to go ex-dividend today.

The company said that it needs additional cash to repurpose assets at International-Matex Tank Terminals and take advantage of new growth opportunities stemmed from the U.S. tax reform. Despite an upbeat scenario sounded out by the company, short interest increased to the highest levels since 2010, according to data from IHS Markit.

The company now faces the prospect of a credit downgrade, which would potentially lead to higher interest rates. Macquarie has a long-term debt of $3 billion, representing around 60% of its market capitalization. Given the high leverage ratio, the $1 dividend may also be at risk.