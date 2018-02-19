Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial
Compare PRU to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
PRU Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
PRU Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
PRU Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
11.11%
|
42.86%
|
84.33%
|
471.43%
|
0%
|
1
Trade PRU using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading PRU’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading PRU’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
News
Microsoft Corporation Leads 128 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Johnson & Johnson Leads 139 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Equinix Inc. Increases Dividend by 14%
Anish Sharma
|
Following is a snapshot of the 10 major stocks that increased dividends for...
Johnson & Johnson Leads 75 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 75 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Feb 19 .
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a multinational financial services company that offers insurance, investment management, and real-estate services to its retail and institutional customers. Notable products and services provided include life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, pension and retirement-related investments, administration and asset management, and securities brokerage services. The company is based out of Newark, New Jersey and was founded in 1875. Prudential Financial is largely affected by interest rates and foreign currency exchange. Prolonged periods of low interest rates could take a toll on Prudential Financial’s profitability. Prudential Financial has been paying dividends since 1996, and has been increasing them consistently since 2009. Prudential Financial pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$12,000.00
$0.00
0.000%
$538.93
-$4.27
-0.786%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$3.18
$0.03
0.952%
$45.37
$0.54
1.205%
$78.18
-$0.84
-1.063%
$10.28
-$0.27
-2.559%
$34.29
$0.13
0.381%
$0.18
$0.08
80.000%
