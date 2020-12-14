Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
News
Justin Kuepper Feb 11, 2021
Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) provides a variety of financial products and services to customers around the world, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management.
The company generated 40% of its operating income from U.S. businesses, 40% from international businesses and 20% from its investment management business during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Within its U.S. business, the company generated 55% of its operating income from Workplace Solutions and 45% from Individual Solutions.
Prudential Finance announced plans to return about $10 billion in capital to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases over the next three years. In addition, the company continued with its $750 million cost savings plan to reinvest in high-growth businesses and reduce its market sensitivity.
During the fourth quarter, the company reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.93 per share, which beat consensus estimates by 36 cents per share. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 4.5% to $1.15 per share, which represents a 5.5% forward yield, and it authorized the repurchase of up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding common stock in 2021.
The company’s upcoming dividend is payable on March 11, 2021, to shareholders on record as of February 16, 2021.
Want to keep track of all the dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.