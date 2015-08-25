Evercore Partners
Evercore Partners
Compare EVR to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
EVR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
EVR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
EVR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
17.89%
|
76.38%
|
117.48%
|
339.22%
|
966.67%
|
11
Trade EVR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading EVR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading EVR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
NVIDIA Corporation Leads 80 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 80 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 21.
News
Texas Instruments Increases Its Dividend by 32%
Ani G
|
Texas Instruments leads 15 major stocks that increased dividends last week.
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Wednesday, August 26
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div August 26.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Institutional Financial Service
Additional Links:
Evercore Partners- (EVR)- is a leading investment banking boutique and investment firm. Evercore's Advisory business counsels its clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings and other strategic transactions. Evercore's Investment Management business manages private equity funds and traditional asset management services for sophisticated institutional investors. Evercore serves a diverse set of clients around the world from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.01
0.000%
$122.82
$122.82
5.353%
$2.40
-$0.06
-2.439%
$9.13
$9.13
3.632%
$176.01
$0.01
0.006%
$168.49
-$1.76
-1.034%
$25.90
$0.02
0.077%
$2.29
$2.29
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
