Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Stock (NYSE)
NMI
Payout Change
Special
Price as of:
$9.14 +0.02 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.41
Yield (Fwd)
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.
4.46%
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
2.3 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Dec
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Monthly
Financials Avg Yield
3.18%
5 best financial dividend stocks
Market Cap
$0.092 B
Day’s Range
$9.06 - $9.21
Volume
39,400
52 Wk Low/High
$8.3 - $10.61
Percent off 52 Wk High
-13.85%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

NMI's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
N/A
Next Amount
$0.0340
Next Pay Date
Dec 29, 2023
Type
Interest
Freq
Monthly
Last Amount
$0.0315
Last Pay Date
Dec 01, 2023
Type
Interest
Freq
Monthly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Dec 14, 2023

NMI Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2023e - -
2023-12-29
 2023-12-01 2023-12-14 $0.0340 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.38%
2023-12-01
 2023-10-23 2023-11-14 $0.0315 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.36%
2023-11-01
 2023-10-02 2023-10-12 $0.0315 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.37%
2023-10-02
 2023-09-01 2023-09-14 $0.0315 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.35%
2023-09-01
 2023-08-01 2023-08-14 $0.0315 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.34%
2023-08-01
 2023-07-03 2023-07-13 $0.0315 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.33%
2023-07-03
 2023-06-01 2023-06-14 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.33%
2023-06-01
 2023-05-01 2023-05-12 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.33%
2023-05-01
 2023-04-03 2023-04-13 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.30%
2023-04-03
 2023-03-01 2023-03-14 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.33%
2023-03-01
 2023-02-01 2023-02-14 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.31%
2023-02-01
 2023-01-03 2023-01-12 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.31%
2022 $0.3300 -10.690%
2022-12-30
 2022-12-01 2022-12-14 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.33%
2022-12-01
 2022-11-01 2022-11-14 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.33%
2022-11-01
 2022-10-03 2022-10-13 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.35%
2022-10-03
 2022-09-01 2022-09-14 $0.0275 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.31%
2022-09-01
 2022-08-01 2022-08-12 $0.0275 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.29%
2022-08-01
 2022-07-01 2022-07-14 $0.0275 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.29%
2022-07-01
 2022-06-01 2022-06-14 $0.0255 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.28%
2022-06-01
 2022-05-02 2022-05-12 $0.0255 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.27%
2022-05-02
 2022-04-01 2022-04-13 $0.0255 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.26%
2022-04-01
 2022-03-01 2022-03-14 $0.0270 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.27%
2022-03-01
 2022-02-01 2022-02-14 $0.0270 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.26%
2022-02-01
 2022-01-03 2022-01-13 $0.0270 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.24%
2021 $0.3695 -8.085%
2021-12-31
 2021-12-01 2021-12-14 $0.0270 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.23%
2021-12-01
 2021-11-01 2021-11-12 $0.0270 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.23%
2021-11-01
 2021-10-01 2021-10-14 $0.0270 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.23%
2021-10-01
 2021-09-01 2021-09-14 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.25%
2021-09-01
 2021-08-02 2021-08-12 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.25%
2021-08-02
 2021-07-01 2021-07-14 $0.0300 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.25%
2021-07-01
 2021-06-01 2021-06-14 $0.0330 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.28%
2021-06-01
 2021-05-03 2021-05-13 $0.0330 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.29%
2021-05-03
 2021-04-01 2021-04-14 $0.0330 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.29%
2021-04-01
 2021-03-01 2021-03-12 $0.0330 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.29%
2021-03-01
 2021-02-01 2021-02-11 $0.0330 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.28%
2021-02-01
 2021-01-04 2021-01-14 $0.0330 Tax Exempt Interest Interest Monthly - 0.29%

NMI Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$0.33

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

$0.06

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for NMI

Dividend capture strategy is based on NMI's historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy NMI shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

Purchase Date (Estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Date

N/A

Step 2: SEll NMI shares when price recovers

Sell Date (Estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

2.3 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.39%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for December.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financials

Industry: Asset Management

No company description available.

