UGP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-33.04%
|
-39.64%
|
-54.30%
|
29.49%
|
0%
|
1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Ultrapar- (UGP)-distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Brazil. It distributes LPG primarily to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the south, southeast, and northeast regions of Brazil. The company also engages in the production and sale of chemicals, such as ethylene oxide, ethylene glycols, ethanolamines, glycol ethers, and methyl-ethyl-ketone, as well as specialty chemicals used in textiles, foods, cosmetics, detergents, agricultural chemicals, paints, and varnishes industries. In addition, Ultrapar Holdings provides integrated road transport, storage, handling, and logistics planning services for chemicals and fuels in southeast and northeast regions of Brazil. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
