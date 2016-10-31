Targa Resources Inc
Targa Resources Inc
Compare TRGP to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
TRGP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TRGP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TRGP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
35.95%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade TRGP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TRGP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading TRGP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.5
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.4900
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.56%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
The Market Glance for August 6: All Eyes on the Inflation Data
Asif Imtiaz
|
With the unemployment rate inching up, the market is at ease that the...
News
Wells Fargo Leads 130 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 130 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Oct 30
News
Morgan Stanley Leads 75 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 75 stocks include three dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
News
Intel Leads 112 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
Intel leads 112 stocks going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
This company provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas, as well as in storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs, NGL products, refined petroleum products, and crude oil. Targa Resources also sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; purchases and resells component NGL products and natural gas; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. The company has approximately 1,400 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines in west Texas; 3,200 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines in southeastern New Mexico; 1,138 miles of low pressure gathering pipelines in west Texas; 528 miles high-pressure gathering pipelines in west Texas; 2 interconnected gathering systems with 4,200 miles of pipelines in north Texas; and 875 miles of gathering system pipelines covering 3,800 square miles in southwest Louisiana. It also owns or operates 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 64 million barrels. In addition, the company manages approximately 565 railcars; 74 owned and leased transport tractors and 100 company-owned tank trailers; and 18 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.02
$0.01
100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
300.000%
$0.45
$0.45
-1.587%
$0.56
$0.00
0.000%
$2.92
$0.03
1.038%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$1.17
$0.01
0.862%
$21.57
$0.50
2.373%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
