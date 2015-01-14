Holly Energy Partners L.P.
Holly Energy Partners L.P.
HEP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
HEP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.00%
|
15.63%
|
31.17%
|
71.96%
|
0%
|
1
News
Holly Energy Partners, LP Cuts Dividend By 48% Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Holly Energy Partners, LP Cuts Dividend
News
Texas Instruments Increases Dividend by 24%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
News
Citigroup Increases Dividend by 100% Following a Successful Stress Test
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
News
Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend by 10.67%
Anish Sharma
|
This week, Ameriprise Financial increases its dividend by 10.67%.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Holly Energy Partners LP- (HEP)-headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product transportation and terminal services to the petroleum industry, including Holly Corporation, which owns a 46% interest in the Partnership. The Partnership owns and operates crude and product pipelines and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona, Washington, Idaho and Utah. In addition, the Partnership owns a 70% interest in Rio Grande Pipeline Company, a transporter of LPGs from West Texas to Northern Mexico. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.05
-$0.02
-28.571%
$0.02
$0.02
-33.333%
$0.60
$0.60
9.091%
$0.12
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$16.55
$0.84
5.347%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$15.30
$0.39
2.616%
