SandRidge Mississippian Trust
SDT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SDT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-34.17%
|
-77.90%
|
-92.14%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
SandRidge Mississippian Trust (SDT) is a statutory trust. The trust has holdings in specified oil and natural gas properties in Mississippi and Oklahoma. The trust is based out of Austin, TX. Sandridge Mississippian Trust is largely affected by the operating results of Sandridge’s developments, as well as the prices of commodities such as crude oil and natural gas. SDT paid a dividend in 2001 and 2002, and removed and reinstated the dividend in 2011. Since then, its dividend was increased and then cut in 2013. SDT pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$9.90
$9.90
-6.736%
$1.28
-$0.03
-2.290%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$6.40
-$0.01
-0.156%
$15.85
$1.54
10.762%
$0.15
$0.01
7.143%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.14
$0.00
0.000%
