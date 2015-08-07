QEP Resources
Compare QEP to Popular Energy Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$84.73
-0.07%
$25.71 B
5.18%
$4.29
-3.76%
0.49%
QEP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
QEP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
QEP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
-50.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade QEP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading QEP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading QEP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Friday, August 14
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div August 14.
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for August 7: HCLP, SLRC & more
Rupert Hadlow
|
Analyst Moves for August 7: HCLP, SLRC & more
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
QEP Resources (QEP) - this company is a leading independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company with operations focused in the Rocky Mountain and Midcontinent regions of the United States. QEP Resources also gathers, compresses, treats, processes and stores natural gas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$19.10
-$0.37
-1.900%
$0.01
$0.01
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.05
-$0.02
-28.571%
$0.02
$0.02
-33.333%
$0.60
$0.60
9.091%
$0.12
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$16.55
$0.84
5.347%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
QEP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover