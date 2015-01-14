Permian Basin Royalty Trust Units Ben. Int.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Units Ben. Int.
$84.73
-0.07%
$25.71 B
5.17%
$4.29
-3.76%
0.49%
PBT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-36.92%
|
0.38%
|
-59.30%
|
-48.48%
|
5.41%
|
1
News & Research
News
News
NetEase, Inc. Decreases Dividend by 26.72%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Here are 9 securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Decreases Dividend by 31.58%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout
News
RLJ Lodging Trust Sees a 50% Decrease in Dividend
Anish Sharma
|
The following is a snapshot of two funds, two trusts and a REIT...
News
VOC Energy Trust Sees a 47% Decrease in Dividend
Anish Sharma
|
The following is a snapshot of five U.S. funds that saw a decrease...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
This company owns overriding royalty rights in mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch Properties located in Crane County, Texas; and a 95% net overriding royalty interest in the Texas Royalty Properties in Texas. As of December 31, 2009, the Waddell Ranch properties contained 372 net productive oil wells, 87 net productive gas wells, and 131 net injection wells; and the Texas Royalty properties consisted of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
PBT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover