Compare EQT to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
EQT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
EQT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
EQT Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
-86.36%
-59.32%
0
Trade EQT using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading EQT’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading EQT’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.40%
|0.4
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.1
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.14%
|1.4
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.28%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.4
News & Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Equitable Resources- (EQT)-operates as an integrated energy company in the Appalachian area in the United States. It operates in two segments, Equitable Supply and Equitable Utilities. The Equitable Supply segment develops, produces, and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It also gathers gas produced by the company and third parties, as well as engages in the processing of natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2007, this segment had total proved reserves of approximately 2,682 billions of cubic feet equivalent. As of the above date, this segment provided natural gas services to approximately 275,000 customers, consisting of 256,400 residential customers; and 18,600 commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$9.90
$9.90
-6.736%
$1.28
-$0.03
-2.290%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$6.40
-$0.01
-0.156%
$15.85
$1.54
10.762%
$0.15
$0.01
7.143%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.14
$0.00
0.000%
