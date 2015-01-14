Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust - Units

Stock (OTC)
CHKR
Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$1.19 +0.03 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.29
Yield (Fwd)
24.27%
CHKR: OTC (Stock)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust - Units

Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$1.19 +0.03 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.29
Yield (Fwd)
24.27%
CHKR: OTC (Stock)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust - Units

$1.19 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.29
Yield (Fwd)
24.27%
Payout Change
Increase
Analysis
View Ratings

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust - Units

CHKR | stock

$1.19

2.59%

$56.1 M

24.27%

$0.29

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
30.4 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Mar
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
1 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Energy Avg Yield
N/A
5 best energy dividend stocks
Market Cap
$0.056 B
Day’s Range
$1.17 - $1.28
Volume
37,600
52 Wk Low/High
$0.9 - $1.47
Percent off 52 Wk High
-19.05%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust - Units

CHKR | stock

$1.19

2.59%

$56.1 M

24.27%

$0.29

-

CHKR's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
4.8%
Increase
Next Amount
$0.0757
Next Pay Date
Mar 01, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.0722
Last Pay Date
Dec 01, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Feb 16, 2023

Ratings - CHKR

Dividend Safety

B

1 year of consecutive dividend increase.

Yield Attractiveness

F

Stock does not pay a dividend.

Returns Risk

A+

0.7 beta (5Y monthly). Diversifier.

Returns Potential

A+

53% dividend CAGR last 3 years. Top 20%.

Quant Recommendation - CHKR

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

Maximize Income Goal

See Best High Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top maximize income ideas.

Retirement Income Goal

See Best Dividend Protection Stocks Model Portfolio for our top retirement income ideas.

Monthly Income Goal

See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Growth Stocks Model Portfolio for our top growth ideas.

Income & Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas.

Sector Income & Growth Goal

See Best Energy Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas in Energy.

CHKR Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2025e - -
2025-03-03
 2025-02-05 2025-02-17 $0.0613 Income Regular Quarterly - 4.90%
2024e - -
2024-11-29
 2024-11-01 2024-11-18 $0.0613 Income Regular Quarterly - 4.90%
2024-08-29
 2024-08-02 2024-08-16 $0.0613 Income Regular Quarterly - 4.90%
2024-05-31
 2024-05-03 2024-05-17 $0.0613 Income Regular Quarterly - 4.90%
2024-03-01
 2024-02-05 2024-02-16 $0.0613 Income Regular Quarterly - 4.90%
2023e - -
2023-12-01
 2023-11-03 2023-11-17 $0.0613 Income Regular Quarterly - 4.90%
2023-08-29
 2023-08-03 2023-08-18 $0.0613 Income Regular Quarterly - 4.90%
2023-05-31
 2023-05-04 2023-05-19 $0.0613 Income Regular Quarterly - 4.90%
2023-03-01
 2023-02-06 2023-02-16 $0.0757 Income Regular Quarterly - 6.06%

CHKR Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$0.28

98.57%

19.42%

-4.93%

-20.12%

N/A

2023e

$0.26

-6.57%

52.84%

1.44%

-20.93%

N/A

2024e

$0.25

-5.55%

20.56%

8.49%

-20.38%

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for CHKR

Dividend capture strategy is based on CHKR’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy CHKR shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

May 30, 2023

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

May 31, 2023

Step 2: SEll CHKR shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

Jul 01, 2023

Avg Price Recovery

30.4 Days

Avg yield on cost

4.60%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for March.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Research

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Energy

Industry: Oil Gas Coal

No company description available.

Related Companies

Company Name

Price

Change

% Change

Falcon Minerals Corporation

$24.59

$0.16

0.517%

Yumy Bear Goods Inc

$0.03

-$0.19

-7.787%

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp.

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

TRICCAR Inc

$0.90

$0.20

25.000%

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited

$0.35

$0.14

66.667%

Fugro NV - Ordinary Shares - New

$10.58

-$1.19

-10.110%

First Seismic Corp.

$0.06

$0.06

-50.000%

Fieldwood Energy Inc

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

$140.58

-$3.78

-2.618%

FORTALEZA ENERGY INC

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

© 2020&nbsp Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer

CHKR Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×