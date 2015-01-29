Sears Holdings Corporation
Sears Holdings Corporation
SHLD Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
SHLD Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SHLD Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Omnichannel Strategies Help Retail Giant Solidify Position On Best Dividend Stocks List
Alejandro Barreto
|
It’s no secret that retail is getting even more cutthroat as online shopping...
News
Home Improvement Supplier with Improving Omni-Channel Presence Reaffirms Position on Best Dividend Stocks List
Alejandro Barreto
|
Who says that retail is dying? It turns out, some retailers are actually...
News
Retail Giant With 150% Payout Increase Enters Best Dividend Stocks List
Abhishek Gupte
|
Dividend.com has added a retail giant to the Best Dividend Stocks List and...
News
Retail Is Finally Getting It
Aaron Levitt
|
Traditional retail isn’t actually dying. In fact, it’s thriving.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Sears' History: A Visual Narrative of Mergers & Spinoffs
Shauna O'Brien
|
A full visual overview of the mergers and spinoffs of Sears Roebuck.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Retail Consumer Staples
Additional Links:
No company description available.
