The J.M. Smucker Company
The J.M. Smucker Company
Compare SJM to Popular Consumer Staples Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
SJM Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SJM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SJM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.13%
|
21.83%
|
41.80%
|
152.55%
|
0%
|
18
Trade SJM using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SJM’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SJM’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for August 30: Trade Both Hurt & Rewarded Investors
Aaron Levitt
|
Check out our latest edition of the Market Wrap.
News
The Market Wrap for August 23: Trade Gains, but Manufacturing Flops
Aaron Levitt
|
Still, the trend higher was a bumpy ride as several headwinds intensified.
News
The Market Wrap for June 7: The White Knight Fed
Aaron Levitt
|
Check out latest edition of the market wrap.
News
The Market Wrap for March 1: Déjà Vu – The Fed & China Are Back on Top
Aaron Levitt
|
It’s beginning to feel a bit old hat as many of the previous...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Is Caffeine Your Vitamin? Dividends From Your Daily Addiction
Calder Lamb
|
How investors can take advantage of the world's coffee addiction.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Man's Best Friend: Dogs, Cats, and Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
An overview of the pet care industry-veterinary care, food & supplies and pet...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Companies That Own the World's Most Popular Brands
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
The most popular brands in the world belong to these companies.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
This company engages in manufacturing and marketing branded food products primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companys product portfolio includes coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, canned milk, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, frozen sandwiches, toppings, syrups, and pickles and condiments. The company offers its products under Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, Millstone, Café Bustelo, Café Pilon, Smuckers, Jif, Hungry Jack, Uncrustables, Dickinson's, Adams, Laura Scudder's, Goober, Magic Shell, Crisco, Pillsbury, Eagle Brand, Borden and Elsie design, Martha White, White Lily, Funfetti, Plate Scapers, Bicks, Five Roses, Robin Hood, Carnation, R. W. Knudsen Family, Santa Cruz Organic, Double Fruit, Recharge, Red River, Crosse & Blackwell, Golden Temple, Café Bustelo brands. The J. M. Smucker Company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, and military commissaries; and through retail channels, and health and natural foods stores and distributors, as well as through foodservice distributors and operators, including restaurants, schools and universities, and healthcare operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.29
$0.08
38.095%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$46.89
$46.89
0.000%
$8.42
$0.30
3.695%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$20.37
$20.37
0.000%
$0.03
-$0.04
-57.143%
$1.36
-$1.34
-49.630%
$14.62
$0.37
2.596%
$10.70
$0.22
2.099%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
SJM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover