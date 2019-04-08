Hormel Foods
Compare HRL to Popular Consumer Staples Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
HRL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
HRL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
HRL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
12.00%
|
15.86%
|
110.00%
|
342.11%
|
918.18%
|
1
Trade HRL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading HRL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading HRL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Dividend Aristocrats: A Worthy Buy for All the Uncertainty
Aaron Levitt
|
These long-term dividend payers have been a great place to hide during uncertainty.
News
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie and PNC Financial Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Dividend Aristocrat With 50+ Years of Dividend Increases Reaffirms its Position on Best Dividend Stocks List
Aaron Levitt
|
Check out this week's update on the best dividend stocks list wherein a...
News
AT&T Inc. Leads 229 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Hormel- (HRL)-based in Austin, Minn., is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products, many of which are among the best known and trusted in the food industry. The company leverages its extensive expertise, innovation and high competencies in pork and turkey processing and marketing to bring quality, value-added brands to the global marketplace. For each of the past nine years, Hormel Foods has been named one of <span id="bwanpa12"></span>The 400 Best Big Companies in America<span id="bwanpa13"></span> by Forbes magazine. The company enjoys a strong reputation among consumers, retail grocers, foodservice and industrial customers for products highly regarded for quality, taste, nutrition, convenience and value. The company was founded in 1891 under the name George A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation is based in Austin, Minnesota.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$5.60
-$0.05
-0.885%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.10
-$0.80
-42.105%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$6.52
$6.52
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
