Ingredion
Compare INGR to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|12
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
|4.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|14
INGR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
INGR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
INGR Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
2.45%
32.11%
49.40%
258.57%
1294.44%
5
Trade INGR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading INGR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading INGR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Republic Services and Realty Income Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend by 23.33%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout .
News
Mondelez International Inc Increases Dividend by 15%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week
News
Lockheed Martin Stands Out From 108 Stocks That Increased Dividends
Ani G
|
Lockheed Martin Among Firms that Increased Dividends
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Ingredion Inc. (INGR), formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of starch and sweetener ingredients to a variety of packaged foods, beverage, brewing and industrial customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The Company’s range of customers include food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceutical, paper and corrugated products, textile and personal care industries, as well as the worldwide animal feed and corn oil markets. Its product line includes starches and sweeteners, animal feed products and edible corn oils. The Company’s starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Its sweetener products include glucose corn syrups, high maltose corn syrups, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose and corn syrup solids
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.21
$0.01
5.000%
$0.18
$0.03
20.000%
$0.13
$0.01
8.333%
$0.71
$0.71
-13.043%
$16.52
-$0.38
-2.249%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$26.19
$26.19
0.000%
$0.01
-$0.01
-50.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
