$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
Research
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Passenger Transportation
Additional Links:
GOL Linhas (GOL) - this company operates as a low-cost and low-fare airline in Latin America. The company offers approximately 860 daily flights to 60 destinations that connect the various important cities in Brazil and South America. It operates a fleet of approximately 110 Boeing 737 aircraft. The company operates under GOL, VARIG, GOLLOG, VOE FACIL, and SMILES brand names. It also provides chartering air transportation services to passengers. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
