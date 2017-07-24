Knoll Inc.
Compare KNL to Popular Consumer Discretionary Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
KNL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
KNL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
KNL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
10.00%
|
10.00%
|
37.50%
|
266.67%
|
0%
|
1
Trade KNL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading KNL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading KNL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Altria Group and Gold Fields Ltd. Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
Occidental Petroleum and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Cut Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
Knoll, Inc. Cuts Dividend By 77% Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Knoll, Inc. Cuts Dividend
News
The Market Glance for July 24: Fed, GDP and Earnings Headline Active Week in the Market
Sam Bourgi
|
A trifecta of earnings, data and monetary policy will make its way through...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Home Office Products
Additional Links:
Knoll Inc.- (KNL)-operates as a designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products, textiles, and fine leathers. It offers its products in five categories: office systems; specialty products; seating; files and storage; and desks, casegoods, and tables. Knoll, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$4.00
$4.00
18.846%
$18.40
$18.40
0.000%
$0.32
$0.06
23.077%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$16.62
-$0.08
-0.479%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$38.15
$38.15
0.000%
$18.40
$18.40
0.813%
$50.50
-$0.13
-0.257%
$57.41
$57.41
-1.404%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
KNL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover