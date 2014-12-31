Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Compare SWK to Popular Consumer Discretionary Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
22.99%
0.13%
SWK Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SWK Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SWK Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
4.65%
|
19.47%
|
32.35%
|
107.69%
|
210.34%
|
8
Trade SWK using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SWK’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SWK’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Stanley Black & Decker and NetEase Inc Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
Bank of America Leads 201 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
The Market Wrap For January 25: Earnings Remain Mixed
Aaron Levitt
|
Despite the shortened trading week, investors continue to be on edge when it...
News
Coca-Cola Company Leads 200 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Here are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week out of a total...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend History of the Industrials Sector
Sam Bourgi
|
In this article, we explore the sector’s dividend contribution as well as its...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
15 Companies That Have Paid Dividends For More Than 100 Years
Vanessa Page
|
15 Companies that have paid dividends for more than 100 years
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
An Unlikely Driver in the Soaring Firearm Market
Calder Lamb
|
Below we take a look at the firearm market. Companies involved, and an...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Comparing Average Dividend Yield by Sector
Shauna O'Brien
|
We look at dividend yields in every major economic sector and how they...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Home Office Products
Additional Links:
This company provides power and hand tools, mechanical access solutions, and electronic security and monitoring systems primarily in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Canada. The companys Construction & Do-It-Yourself segment offers professional corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, such as drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; consumer corded and cordless power tools, lawn and garden products, and home products; and hand tools, fasteners, and storage products. This segment sells its products to professional end users, distributors, and retailers. Its Security segment provides electronic security systems; electronic security services, such as alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance; healthcare solutions comprising medical carts and cabinets, asset tracking, infant and pediatric protection, patient protection, wander and fall management, and emergency call products; and automatic doors, residential and commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through retailers and third party distributors. The companys Industrial segment offers hand tools, power tools, and engineered storage solution products; engineered fasteners; and custom pipe handling machinery, joint welding and coating machinery, weld inspection services, and hydraulic tools and accessories. This segment sells its products to the automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, and natural gas pipeline industries through third party distributors and direct sales forces. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.52
$0.52
0.000%
$2.21
$0.00
0.000%
$16.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.02
-$0.02
-50.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$18.68
$4.35
30.356%
$0.35
$0.35
-7.143%
$0.09
$0.00
0.000%
$58.23
$4.23
7.833%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
SWK Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover