This company provides power and hand tools, mechanical access solutions, and electronic security and monitoring systems primarily in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Canada. The companys Construction & Do-It-Yourself segment offers professional corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, such as drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; consumer corded and cordless power tools, lawn and garden products, and home products; and hand tools, fasteners, and storage products. This segment sells its products to professional end users, distributors, and retailers. Its Security segment provides electronic security systems; electronic security services, such as alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance; healthcare solutions comprising medical carts and cabinets, asset tracking, infant and pediatric protection, patient protection, wander and fall management, and emergency call products; and automatic doors, residential and commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through retailers and third party distributors. The companys Industrial segment offers hand tools, power tools, and engineered storage solution products; engineered fasteners; and custom pipe handling machinery, joint welding and coating machinery, weld inspection services, and hydraulic tools and accessories. This segment sells its products to the automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, and natural gas pipeline industries through third party distributors and direct sales forces. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.