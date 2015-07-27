Churchill Downs
Compare CHDN to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
CHDN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CHDN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CHDN Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
6.93%
32.05%
74.30%
248.60%
248.60%
1
News & Research
News
News
V.F. Corporation Increases Dividend by 10.87%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major securities, out of 20, that...
News
Market Wrap-Up for July 27: China in Free Fall!
Rupert Hadlow
|
Global equity and commodity markets will be guided by Chinese investor sentiment this...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The House Doesn't Always Win
Tanmoy Roy
|
We look at the gambling industry and ask whether entertainment stocks make good...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Gaming Lodging Restaurants
Additional Links:
Churchill Downs- (CHDN)-owns and operates pari-mutuel wagering properties and businesses in the United States. It offers gaming products through its slot and video poker operations in Louisiana. The company manages operations through Churchill Downs Racetrack, a thoroughbred racing operation in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington Park, a thoroughbred racing in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting facilities in Illinois; Calder Race Course, a thoroughbred racing in Miami Gardens, Florida; Fair Grounds, a thoroughbred racing in New Orleans with 9 OTBs and a slot facility in Louisiana; and Video Services, Inc., the owner and operator of approximately 600 video poker machines in Louisiana. It also owns interest in Churchill Downs Simulcast Productions, LLC, which provides television production and integration of computer graphic software to the racing industry. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.47
$0.03
6.818%
$7.39
$0.34
4.823%
$9.75
$0.01
0.103%
$5.79
$0.54
10.286%
$158.00
$0.50
0.317%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$4.68
$0.25
5.643%
$17.53
$0.38
2.216%
$1.00
$1.00
231.429%
$5.27
$0.00
0.000%
