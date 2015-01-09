Ralph Lauren Corp
Ralph Lauren Corp
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
RL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
RL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
RL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
13.16%
|
34.38%
|
49.31%
|
975.00%
|
0%
|
0
Trade RL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading RL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading RL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Apparel Textile Products
Additional Links:
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of lifestyle products. It offers apparel products, home products, and fragrance products. The company sells its products primarily under the Ralph Lauren, Club Monaco, and American Living brand names. In February 2013, Ralph Lauren Corporation sold its Chaps brand (under Warnaco group) to Phillips Van Heusen (PVH). Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, golf and pro shops, as well as company-owned and licensed retail stores, concessions-based shops-within-shops, and e-commerce websites. The company also sells its apparel, home, and other products through licensing alliances. As of March 29, 2014, the company operated 433 retail stores, 503 concessions-based shops-within-shops, and eight e-commerce websites. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation and changed its name to Ralph Lauren Corporation in August 2011. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York. Ralph Lauren Corporation has been paying dividends since 2003, and has increased its dividends annually since 2009. Ralph Lauren pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$21.33
-$0.40
-1.841%
$69.05
$1.45
2.145%
$0.74
-$0.01
-1.333%
$0.07
$0.01
16.667%
$262.32
$0.22
0.084%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
