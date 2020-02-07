Practice Management
3 Must-Read Pieces for Practice Management: February 10 Edition
Wish your brand could go viral? This quick read suggests 3 ways to...
Practice Management
Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ Feb 10, 2020
Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.
This week we are highlighting three very different, but powerful topics. First up is a great piece that looks at ways to get your brand to go viral. Second, we are looking at a piece that provides research on what investors value in their financial advisor. Our final piece this week discusses why you shouldn’t ask for client feedback if you are not willing to make a change.
Wish your brand could go viral? This quick read suggests 3 ways to get your business brand to stand out.
3 Ways to Get Your Brand to Go Viral
Do you know what your clients value about you as their advisor? This research-based piece provides ways that you and your clients can get on the same page.
How to Understand What Investors Value in a Financial Advisor
Asking for client feedback is crucial. However, if you are not willing to implement changes it does not pay to ask. Check out this thought-provoking read on asking clients for feedback.
Don’t Ask for Feedback if You Are Not Willing to Change
Practice Management
Wish your brand could go viral? This quick read suggests 3 ways to...
