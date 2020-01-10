Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Practice Management

3 Must-Read Pieces for Practice Management: January 13 Edition

Kristan Wojnar, RCC™ Jan 13, 2020

Every month, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management center.

To kick off the new year, we are looking at the topics of what conferences to attend this year, the best podcasts for advisors and low budget marketing ideas. Our first piece highlights the best financial advisor conferences to attend in 2020. Our second piece lists the top 10 podcasts for advisors to listen to. Our final piece suggests fantastic low-budget marketing ideas to boost your business this year.

Not sure which conferences are worth your time this year? Take a look at this list of the best 2020 advisor events.

The 20 Best Conferences for Financial Advisors to Choose From in 2020

Overwhelmed by all the podcasts there are to choose from? This piece provides a list of the top 10 podcasts advisors should tune into.

The Top 10 Podcasts for Financial Advisors

Looking for effective marketing strategies that don’t break the bank this year? Check out these cost-effective ideas!

Low-Budget Marketing Ideas to Skyrocket Your Advisor Business

Don’t forget to visit our News section to catch the latest updates.

X