Innovative Industrial Properties, a REIT focused on legal cannabis businesses, has taken the first position on the list after a tenant failed to meet rental payments. Technology equipment provider Cisco Systems is second on the list, as the stock grew on its artificial intelligence potential. JP Morgan Chase is third, with investors watching the stock’s rise following the election of Donald Trump as president of the U.S. Fourth on the list is Procter and Gamble, the household goods giant that is seeing its stock decline on some challenges in international markets.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Declines

Real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) has taken the first position in the list with an increase in traffic of 48%.

Innovative, which provides property space to the cannabis industry, has seen its stock crash by 40% in the past 30 days, as its key tenant PharmaCann defaulted on its rent payments for six of the 11 properties it leases. PharmaCann failed to pay a total of $4.2 million to Innovative for the month of December.

Innovative said it was going to pursue its rights aggressively, including potential eviction of its tenant. However, at the same time, it is still holding talks regarding a possible solution. PharmaCann currently accounts for 17% of the company’s total revenue.

As a result of the stock drop, Innovative’s dividend yield surged to more than 11%, with its price-to-earnings ratio also declining to 11.6. Investors believe the company’s dividend might be at risk if PharmaCann continues its rental payment failures.

Innovative last announced its dividend in December, which was unchanged at $1.9 per share quarterly.

Cisco Systems Poised to Benefit From AI

Technology equipment manufacturer Cisco Systems (CSCO) has taken the second place on the list with an advance in viewership of 29%. Cisco shares have rallied 16% over the past year, as investors bid up the stock in the hope the company will realize its potential in the emerging artificial intelligence space.

The company sells a suite of products in the AI sphere, including GPU servers and networking gear. In the latest quarter, the company sold about $300 million of AI products, as it targets $1 billion of AI products in 2025. In addition, the company is looking to invest in AI companies, having launched a $1 billion AI investment fund.

Cisco is one of the few AI players that still has a reasonable valuation, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Cisco’s dividend yield stands at 2.70%.

JP Morgan Chase Stock Rallies After Trump Victory

JP Morgan Chase (JPM) has taken the third position on the list with an increase in viewership of 26%.

The banking giant has seen its stock rally by more than 10% since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential elections, as investors bet a cut of regulations will benefit the banking sector. The M&A environment will likely improve with the new administration taking office, with regulators likely approving more deals than the previous administration. This plays well with investment banks, which will likely to gain from M&A fees.

Despite a strong rally over the past year, JP Morgan trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 13.5. Its dividend yields 2%, with the bank increasing it for the past 14 consecutive years.

Procter & Gamble Falls From Its November 2024 Peak

Procter & Gamble (PG) has taken the last position this fortnight, experiencing an increase in viewership of 17%. Procter & Gamble shares have fallen about 10% since reaching an all-time peak at the end of November.

The consumer goods giant is facing headwinds in international markets like the Asia Pacific region, including China, where sales have been softening. However, the company’s markets in North America and Europe remain strong. P&G has said it maintained its revenue growth target for 2025 of 3-5%.

However, uncertainty regarding supply chains and tariffs in the coming year could affect the company’s targets. P&G pays an annual dividend of $4.03 per share, resulting in a yield of 2.5%. The company has been increasing its yield for the past 69 years.

The Bottom Line

Innovative Industrial Properties has been hit by a customer failing to pay rent. Cisco stock has rallied on expectations it can benefit from artificial intelligence. JP Morgan Chase rallied after Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections. Lastly, Procter & Gamble maintained its growth target for 2025, despite headwinds in its international business.