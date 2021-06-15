Dividend.com analyzes the search patterns of our visitors each week. By sharing these trends with our readers, we hope to provide insights into what the financial world is concerned about and how to position your portfolio.

Broadcom took the first position on the list after the stock surged with strong results. Pipeline operator Enbridge is second on the list, as the company faces the threat of tariffs from the Trump administration. Third is copper miner Vale do Rio, whose valuation might be both too low and due for an upside. The list is closed by telecom operator AT&T, which was dealt a blow in court.

Broadcom Stock Surges

Broadcom (AVGO) has taken the first position in the list with an advance in traffic of 57%. The semiconductor and software maker has been in the news after its stock surged around 30% in a matter of three days following a strong earnings report, breaking the barrier of $1 trillion market capitalization.

While the results came in as expected, Broadcom offered positive long-term guidance, saying its custom AI chip business can see a total addressable market of between $60 and $90 billion. Broadcom generated about $12 billion of revenue in 2024. Competitors in the space are few, with only Marvell Technology (MRVL) competing, although it lags behind Broadcom.

Broadcom is believed to have taken some of the market share from AI chip darling Nvidia (NVDA). Broadcom, however, will only serve a few large cloud juggernauts like Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT), helping them reduce reliance on Nvidia chips.

Broadcom is not cheap, with its stock trading at a price-to-revenue ratio of 186. Considering the impressive run-up in the stock. Broadcom’s dividend appears decent at just a little below 1%.

Enbridge Stock Runs Risk of Tariffs

Enbridge (ENB) has placed second this fortnight, seeing viewership surge 41%.

Enbridge has been declining from record highs, as investors fret about the risk of President-electDonald Trump’s administration imposing 25% tariffs on Canadian imports. If the risk materializes, Enbridge is certain to be hit, as its main business is to transport natural gas through pipelines from Canada to the U.S.

Geopolitical risks aside, Enbridge’s future looks bright. Demand for natural gas remains strong. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence data centers are expected to add to demand for electricity, which, at least in the near term, is going to be met with natural gas.

Enbridge shares are up 22% so far this year. On top of that performance, Enbridge has a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Vale S.A. Stock Hit by Dam Collapse Uncertainty

Vale S.A. (VALE) has taken the third place in the list with an increase in traffic of 28%.

Vale has seen its share price fall about 50% since it hit a record high in 2021, largely due to falling demand for copper from China, as the country’s real estate market has been weak. In addition, Vale faces uncertainty from the size of settlements related to the collapse of a dam in Brazil that displaced hundreds of people and led to water shortages.

Partly as a result, the stock trades at a meager 5x price-to-earnings. The depressed stock price means the stock yields a dividend of 7.6%, although it is highly variable depending on the company’s results.

Vale’s prospects, however, do not look entirely grim. Demand for copper is expected to increase globally as the world transitions from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

AT&T

AT&T T (T) is last in the list with an advance in viewership of 18%. AT&T recently faced a setback when the Supreme Court dismissed a case brought by network operators contesting a New York law that capped rates for low-income households. As a result, AT&T shares have dropped by more than 2% over the past five days.

Despite the news from the Supreme Court, shares have been performing well over the past 12 months, as the company has been increasing focus on expanding the fiber broadband rollout. Investors have appreciated a more focused company, essentially applauding the spin-off of Warner Brothers, which subsequently merged with Discovery.

The Bottom Line

