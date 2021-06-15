Apple (AAPL) has seen its traffic jump 31% in the past two weeks, the highest increase by far. Apple has been in the news after it reportedly asked its suppliers to decrease production of components for iPhones and other gadgets due to weakening demand.

The global economy has been slowing down as rising interest rates and energy prices have put a strain on household finances. Lower demand for products like new iPhones, MacBooks and AirPods is a consequence of that.

In addition to slowing demand, China’s chaotic management of the COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on production. Combined with deteriorating trade relationships with the U.S. and the rest of the developed world, this has forced Apple to start shifting its supply chains away from China, although that will take a time.

Despite the near-term challenges, Apple shares have outperformed the broader technology sector, as the company’s high profitability and product stickiness has convinced investors. Over the past 12 months, Apple shares have declined 24% versus 28% for Nasdaq.