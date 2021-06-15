Large semiconductor company Broadcom(AVGO) has taken the first position in the list with an advance in viewership of 40%. The semiconductor maker was in the news for obvious reasons, as its expansion into software faces growing opposition. The European Union regulators opened an investigation into the company’s deal to acquire VMWare for $61 billion, arguing this could lead to a worse experience for consumers.

Broadcom and VMWare have no product overlap given that the acquirer makes semiconductors and the target focuses on cloud computing and virtualization technology. However, VMWare controls 79% of the market and this has raised worries Broadcom will be able to leverage its pricing position.

Broadcom has been a serial acquirer in recent years, in a bid to expand into software. After its takeover of rival Qualcomm was struck down by former President Donald Trump, the company acquired CA Technologies and Symantec’s enterprise security unit. The move has apparently paid off. Broadcom shares outperformed the iShares Semiconductor ETF by about 20%, amid a tough environment for technology stocks.

Broadcom also has a relatively strong dividend, yielding about 3.3% versus 1.4% for technology average.