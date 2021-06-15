Altria (MO) has taken the first position in the list this week for no apparent reason other than its consistently high dividend. Shares in Altria are slightly down this year, but the company’s dividend yields an impressive 8% and has been increasing it for the past 12 years. Last time Altria increased its dividend was this summer by four cents per quarter to 94 cents. Despite the high dividend, Altria’s stock has underperformed in recent years, essentially wiping out some of the gains from dividends.

Altria has received a boon recently after Juul, an electronic cigarette maker in which it owns a 35% stake, reached a truce with around 10,000 plaintiffs. Juul in September agreed to pay around $439 million to settle allegations that it misled customers about the risks posed by its products. Due to the ongoing legal battles, Altria was recently forced to cut the value of its stake from $12.8 billion to just $450 million.