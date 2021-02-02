Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) has taken first spot in the list, with an impressive surge in viewership of 1,700%.

The Hawaii-based real estate company’s earnings rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic, with its net operating income higher than before the pandemic. The company reported $35 million in net income in the full year of 2021, compared with $5.5 million in 2020. The company’s commercial real estate operations, largely focusing on grocery retail stores, saw both its revenues and net income jump to $173 million and $110 million, respectively. The net income was offset by losses in the company’s materials and construction operations, which lost $40 million in 2021.

The strong results have allowed the company to raise its dividend by 5.6% to 19 cents per share, bringing it back to pre-pandemic levels. The company had cut its dividend in the fourth quarter of 2020 by 4 cents to 15 cents, and then increased it in the following quarter to 18 cents.

The company’s dividend yields 3.3%, which is lower than the real estate average yield of 4.5%. Shares in Alexander & Baldwin have jumped 6% over the past 30 days, extending 12-month gains to 35%.