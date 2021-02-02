Vail Resorts has (MTN) has taken the first position in the list this fortnight, seeking its viewership rise 1,778%. Vail has raised its dividend by an impressive 117%, from $0.88 per share to $1.91. This results in a forward yield of 3.16%. The dividend is payable on April 14 for shareholders of record as of March 30.

Vail, a winter resorts operator that has suffered from coronavirus-related lockdowns, reported earnings per share of $5.47 for the second quarter, missing analyst forecasts by about 28 cents. Meanwhile, revenues of $906 million were around $50 million lower than expectations.

However, Vail revenues rose more than 30% from the same period last year, showing that a recovery has taken place, although it was not as strong as investors had expected. Indeed, visits to the company’s resorts were hit by bad winter weather, disruptions from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and labour shortages.

Vail suspended its dividend in April 2020 in order to preserve funds to deal with the pandemic. In October 2021, the company reinstated the dividend to around $0.88, or about half of what it was before the pandemic. The current dividend is the highest in the company’s history.