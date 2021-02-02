SBA Communications (SBAC), one of the U.S.’s largest telecom towers operators, has taken the first position in the list with an increase in viewership of 1,375% over the past fortnight. SBA, a real estate company that is believed to operate the best assets in wireless infrastructure, increased its quarterly dividend by 22% in the fourth quarter. The cash will be paid on March 25 to shareholders of record as of March 10.

The company’s AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) has jumped 13.3% in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, with total revenue up 11.1% to $595.3 million. During the quarter, SBA repurchased 1.8 million shares. SBA management said the company has benefitted from robust investment plans in 5G from its customers, which include AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. During the quarter, the company also expanded its operations in Tanzania and the Philippines. Meanwhile, it also acquired 59 communications sites and developed 88 towers to increase the number of its communication sites to 34,177.

SBA’s dividend yields just 0.85% per year, which compares poorly with the 4.4% for the real estate average. However, the company has rewarded investors with strong stock price appreciation. Shares in SBA have surged more than 180% over the past five years.