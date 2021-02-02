Welcome to Dividend.com
Microsoft Corporation logo is displayed on a smartphone

News

Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson and Raytheon Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, August 16. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Check out the complete list of highest-safe yielding dividend stocks.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

Find one-day trades returning up to 1% on our Best Dividend Capture list.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Thursday, August 12.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 2,150.00 0.56 8/18/2021 0.78% -0.21%
JNJ Johnson & Johnson 457.00 1.06 8/23/2021 2.44% -0.34%
CVX Chevron Corp. 197.00 1.34 8/18/2021 5.21% -9.60%
UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. 166.00 1.02 8/20/2021 2.12% -11.70%
CMWAY Commonwealth Bank of Australia - ADR 139.00 1.48 8/20/2021 3.78% -5.01%
RTX Raytheon Technologies Corp. 132.00 0.51 8/19/2021 2.30% -2.67%
TGT Target Corp. 131.00 0.90 8/17/2021 1.37% -2.10%
HSBC HSBC Holdings Plc - ADR 116.00 0.35 8/19/2021 4.89% -11.93%
GSK Glaxosmithkline Plc - ADR 109.00 0.53 8/19/2021 5.16% -0.07%
SHW Sherwin-Williams Co. 78.00 0.55 8/19/2021 0.73% -0.28%
EQIX Equinix Inc. 71.60 2.87 8/17/2021 1.42% -4.08%
MCO Moody`s Corp. 70.80 0.62 8/19/2021 0.65% -2.10%
TRI Thomson-Reuters Corp. 56.00 0.41 8/18/2021 1.42% -0.51%
PUK Prudential Plc - ADR 52.70 0.11 8/19/2021 0.52% -6.38%
TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. 49.20 0.50 8/19/2021 1.32% -0.41%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap MSFT Microsoft Corp. 2150.00 2.24 0.56 8/18/2021 0.78% -0.21%
Lowest Market Cap PPSF Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. 0.01 0.24 0.06 08/18/2021 2.53% -4.00%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield KIROY Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. - ADR 16.30 3.27 1.64 8/19/2021 19.41% -6.70%
Lowest Dividend Yield SHYF The Shyft Group, Inc. 1.48 0.10 0.03 08/17/2021 0.23% -2.00%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High HMPT Home Point Capital Inc. 0.63 0.60 0.15 8/19/2021 13.30% -64.26%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High GSK Glaxosmithkline Plc - ADR 109.00 2.12 0.53 08/19/2021 5.16% -0.07%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

