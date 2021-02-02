Dividend Investing Ideas Center
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, August 16. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Thursday, August 12.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp.
|2,150.00
|0.56
|8/18/2021
|0.78%
|-0.21%
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|457.00
|1.06
|8/23/2021
|2.44%
|-0.34%
|CVX
|Chevron Corp.
|197.00
|1.34
|8/18/2021
|5.21%
|-9.60%
|UPS
|United Parcel Service, Inc.
|166.00
|1.02
|8/20/2021
|2.12%
|-11.70%
|CMWAY
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia - ADR
|139.00
|1.48
|8/20/2021
|3.78%
|-5.01%
|RTX
|Raytheon Technologies Corp.
|132.00
|0.51
|8/19/2021
|2.30%
|-2.67%
|TGT
|Target Corp.
|131.00
|0.90
|8/17/2021
|1.37%
|-2.10%
|HSBC
|HSBC Holdings Plc - ADR
|116.00
|0.35
|8/19/2021
|4.89%
|-11.93%
|GSK
|Glaxosmithkline Plc - ADR
|109.00
|0.53
|8/19/2021
|5.16%
|-0.07%
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams Co.
|78.00
|0.55
|8/19/2021
|0.73%
|-0.28%
|EQIX
|Equinix Inc.
|71.60
|2.87
|8/17/2021
|1.42%
|-4.08%
|MCO
|Moody`s Corp.
|70.80
|0.62
|8/19/2021
|0.65%
|-2.10%
|TRI
|Thomson-Reuters Corp.
|56.00
|0.41
|8/18/2021
|1.42%
|-0.51%
|PUK
|Prudential Plc - ADR
|52.70
|0.11
|8/19/2021
|0.52%
|-6.38%
|TEL
|TE Connectivity Ltd.
|49.20
|0.50
|8/19/2021
|1.32%
|-0.41%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp.
|2150.00
|2.24
|0.56
|8/18/2021
|0.78%
|-0.21%
|Lowest Market Cap
|PPSF
|Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp.
|0.01
|0.24
|0.06
|08/18/2021
|2.53%
|-4.00%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|KIROY
|Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. - ADR
|16.30
|3.27
|1.64
|8/19/2021
|19.41%
|-6.70%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|SHYF
|The Shyft Group, Inc.
|1.48
|0.10
|0.03
|08/17/2021
|0.23%
|-2.00%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|HMPT
|Home Point Capital Inc.
|0.63
|0.60
|0.15
|8/19/2021
|13.30%
|-64.26%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|GSK
|Glaxosmithkline Plc - ADR
|109.00
|2.12
|0.53
|08/19/2021
|5.16%
|-0.07%
