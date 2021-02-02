Welcome to Dividend.com
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China & Danaher Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 21. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Check out the complete list of highest-safe yielding dividend stocks.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, June 18.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
IDCBY Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. - ADR 227.00 0.83 6/25/2021 6.44% -11.18%
DHR Danaher Corp. 175.00 0.21 6/24/2021 0.34% -1.01%
MDT Medtronic Plc 169.00 0.63 6/24/2021 2.02% -6.35%
PM Philip Morris International Inc. 157.00 1.20 6/24/2021 4.80% -1.44%
FDX Fedex Corp. 79.40 0.75 6/25/2021 1.02% -10.32%
VOD Vodafone Group Plc - ADR 53.10 0.55 6/24/2021 5.93% -11.79%
VIVHY Vivendi - ADR 41.70 0.73 6/23/2021 2.09% -7.95%
CARR Carrier Global Corp. 40.40 0.12 6/23/2021 1.02% -3.61%
IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 36.60 0.77 6/24/2021 2.09% -2.66%
EXPGY Experian Plc - ADR 35.80 0.33 6/24/2021 1.68% -8.60%
CHCJY China CITIC Bank Corp. Ltd. - ADR 25.70 0.78 6/25/2021 7.41% -2.95%
CERN Cerner Corp. 24.20 0.22 6/25/2021 1.11% -5.86%
PPCCY PICC Property & Casualty Co - ADR 24.00 1.46 6/22/2021 6.11% -8.32%
CAOVY China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. - ADR 23.70 0.47 6/23/2021 7.66% -30.20%
QSR Restaurant Brands International Inc. 21.00 0.53 6/22/2021 3.10% -6.43%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap IDCBY Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. - ADR 227.00 0.83 0.83 06/25/2021 6.44% -11.18%
Lowest Market Cap EFIN Eastern Michigan Financial Corp. 0.01 1.00 0.25 06/22/2021 3.43% -2.80%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield CYD China Yuchai International 0.73 1.70 1.70 06/28/2021 9.67% -14.35%
Lowest Dividend Yield DHR Danaher Corp. 175.00 0.84 0.21 06/24/2021 0.34% -1.01%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High AMEN Amen Properties Inc 0.02 30.00 7.50 06/22/2021 7.04% -37.78%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High PTCAY PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk. - ADR 0.74 0.18 0.09 06/25/2021 1.06% -0.46%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

