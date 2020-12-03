Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX), the New Jersey-based company is a global medical technology solution provider that operates through 3 business segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD International.

BD Medical helps improve healthcare delivery via their medical technology solutions and is used by hospitals, clinics, consumers and pharmacies. The medical segment provides medical delivery solutions, medication management solutions, diabetes care and pharmaceutical systems. This is the company’s biggest business segment, bringing in nearly 50% of its revenues in FY 2020

BD Life Sciences offers solutions for the safe collection and transportation of diagnostic specimens, instruments and reagent systems to detect a wide range of diseases. This segment is the second-largest revenue contributor, bringing in nearly 27% of BDX’s revenues in FY 2020.

BD International provides various vascular, oncology and surgical specialty products. This segment brought just over 20% of the company’s revenues in FY 2020.

The company has a significant presence outside of the U.S, with international markets bringing in nearly 40% of the company’s revenues in FY 2020.