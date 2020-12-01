Hormel Foods (HRL) operates within the foodservice industry wherein it has four business segments, namely grocery products, refrigerated foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

The grocery division mainly comprises food products sold to retail outlets, along with nutritional and private-label brands sold to retail, foodservice, and industrial customers. This segment roughly contributes 25% of the company’s revenues.

The refrigerated segment comprises the sale of both branded and unbranded poultry, beef, and pork-based products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers. This is the company’s largest revenue contributor, bringing in nearly 55% of its overall revenue.

Jennie-O Turkey deals with branded and unbranded turkey-based products. It brings slightly more than 10% of the company’s revenue.

The “International and other” segment includes various international joint ventures and royalty agreements along with the results from Hormel Foods International, which sells the company’s products in international markets. This is the smallest revenue generator for the company, bringing in 5-6% of the company’s revenues.