Dividend.com has long been the web’s leading destination for finding information about income and dividend opportunities. One of our more popular features has been the ticker pages. Here, investors can find all sorts of pertinent information on common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), ADRs and master limited partnerships (MLPs.)

However, something was missing.

Given the explosion in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual fund adoption by income seekers, we at Dividend.com decided to up our game. We’re excited to announce that we’ve extended our prolific coverage to include dividend-focused ETFs and mutual funds. Moreover, we’ve completely overhauled our most popular theme pages to include dividend-focused ETFs and mutual funds. Now you can search your favorite themes – like monthly payers, technology dividend stocks and REITs – and see ETF and mutual fund alternatives along with common stocks.

With our expanded coverage, Dividend.com continues to cement its place as a leading destination for investors of all sizes.