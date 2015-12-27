Best Dividend Stocks
PowerShares QQQ

Stock

QQQ

Price as of:

$211.81 +0.1 +0.05%

Industry

Other

PowerShares QQQ (QQQ)

QQQ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.73%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

QQQ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$211.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,798,600

Open Price

$212.03

Day's Range

$211.63 - $212.15

Previous Close

$211.71

52 week low / high

$143.46 - $212.52

Percent off 52 week high

-0.33%

QQQ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QQQ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

QQQ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QQQ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.38415

2019-06-24

$0.41558

2019-03-18

$0.32421

2018-12-24

$0.42061

2018-09-24

$0.32975

2018-06-18

$0.37837

2018-03-19

$0.27655

2017-12-18

$0.32941

2017-09-18

$0.31938

2017-06-16

$0.37842

2017-03-17

$0.27415

2016-12-16

$0.35494

2016-09-16

$0.29387

2016-06-17

$0.28665

2016-03-18

$0.3178

2015-12-18

$0.34233

2015-09-18

$0.26002

2015-06-19

$0.25416

2015-03-20

$0.24806

2014-12-19

$0.38681

2014-09-19

$0.2378

2014-06-20

$0.2491

2014-03-21

$0.20606

2013-12-20

$0.27241

2013-09-20

$0.23771

2013-06-21

$0.22361

2013-03-15

$0.15931

2012-12-21

$0.36663

2012-09-21

$0.2002

2012-06-15

$0.14312

2012-03-16

$0.11283

2011-12-16

$0.16052

2011-09-16

$0.10434

2011-06-17

$0.12079

2011-03-18

$0.07687

2010-12-17

$0.10832

2010-09-17

$0.11155

2010-06-18

$0.0893

2010-03-19

$0.05146

2009-12-18

$0.0776

2009-09-18

$0.04076

2009-06-19

$0.04394

2009-03-20

$0.04888

2008-12-19

$0.04346

2008-09-19

$0.02807

2008-06-20

$0.03441

2008-03-20

$0.03252

2007-12-21

$0.05331

2007-09-21

$0.026

2007-06-15

$0.03693

2007-03-16

$0.0267

2006-12-15

$0.05449

2006-09-15

$0.0234

2006-06-16

$0.0257

2006-03-17

$0.0291

2005-12-16

$0.1011

2005-06-17

$0.03476

2004-12-17

$0.37858

QQQ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QQQ

Stock not rated.

QQQ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.03%

9.34%

10years

QQQ

News
QQQ

Research
QQQ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

QQQ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

QQQ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3842

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4156

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3242

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4206

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3298

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3784

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2766

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3294

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3194

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3784

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2742

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3549

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2939

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2867

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3178

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3423

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2542

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2481

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3868

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2378

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2491

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2061

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2724

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2377

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2236

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1593

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3666

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2002

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1431

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1128

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1605

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1043

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0769

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1083

2010-12-17

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1116

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0893

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0515

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0776

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0408

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0439

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0489

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0435

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0281

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0260

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0369

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0545

2006-12-05

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1011

2006-12-01

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0234

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0257

2006-06-15

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0291

2006-03-08

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0348

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3786

Unknown

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

QQQ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

This ETF tracks the NASDAQ-100 Index, which includes 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. On March 23, 2011, the ETF changed its stock ticker from QQQQ to QQQ.

X