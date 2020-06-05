Welcome to Dividend.com
Approved mortgagr application form

News

Ladder Capital Corp. Cuts Dividend By 41% Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Shauvik Haldar May 28, 2020

In order to increase liquidity amid COVID-19 situation, Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) cuts dividend by 41%.

Read the official press release to know more.

