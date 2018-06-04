This table allows you to know how fast LADR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-09 $0.34 2019-09-09 $0.34 2019-06-07 $0.34 2019-03-08 $0.34 2018-12-07 $0.34 2018-09-14 $0.325 2018-06-08 $0.325 2018-03-09 $0.315 2017-12-08 $0.315 2017-09-08 $0.3 2017-06-08 $0.3 2017-03-09 $0.3 2016-09-08 $0.275 2016-06-09 $0.275 2016-03-08 $0.275 2015-09-08 $0.275 2015-06-11 $0.25 2015-04-01 $0.25