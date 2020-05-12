Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Oil barrels and a financial chart on abstract business background

News

Royal Dutch Shell, CenterPoint Energy and Enable Midstream Cut Dividend

Shauvik Haldar May 13, 2020

Often, during times of financial stress, stocks, MLPs, REITs and funds cut their dividend payouts. Use our new tool, Propelor, to track your future dividend income and better manage your portfolio when companies like Royal Dutch Shell cut or suspend dividend.

Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced a cut in their dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest regular payout is compared to the most recent regular payout before the dividend cut.

You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here.

Find out which securities went ex-dividend with decreased payout last week here.

Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Tuesday, May 12.

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
RDS-A Royal Dutch Shell PLC ADR Class A Equity 118.71 1.28 0.94 0.32 -66% 5/14/2020 9.26%
APO Apollo Global Management Inc. Class A Equity 10.11 1.68 0.89 0.42 -53% 5/15/2020 3.73%
CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Equity 8.94 0.60 0.29 0.15 -48% 5/20/2020 3.30%
WRK Westrock Co. Equity 6.53 0.80 0.47 0.20 -57% 5/18/2020 3.08%
WWD Woodward, Inc. Equity 3.56 0.33 0.28 0.08 -71% 5/15/2020 0.53%
PACW PacWest Bancorp Equity 1.98 1.00 0.60 0.25 -58% 5/19/2020 11.30%
MUR Murphy Oil Corp. Equity 1.89 0.50 0.25 0.13 -50% 5/15/2020 4.26%
ENBL Enable Midstream Partners LP LP 1.79 0.66 0.33 0.17 -50% 5/18/2020 15.97%
GIM Templeton Global Income Fund Fund 0.72 0.15 0.02 0.01 -13% 5/14/2020 2.87%
GWB Great Western Bancorp Inc. Equity 0.71 0.60 0.30 0.15 -50% 5/14/2020 4.39%
BCX Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Fund 0.50 0.48 0.05 0.04 -22% 5/14/2020 8.48%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

