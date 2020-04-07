News
New Residential Investment Corp and Global Net Lease Decrease Dividend
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
Shauvik Haldar Apr 08, 2020
Often, during times of financial stress, stocks, REITs and funds cut their dividend payouts. Use our new tool, Propelor, to track your future dividend income and better manage your portfolio when REITs like New Residential Investment Corp. cut or suspend dividend.
Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced a cut in their dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend cut.
You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here.
Find out which securities went ex-dividend with increased payout yesterday here.
Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Tuesday, April 7.
|Ticker
|Name
|Security Type
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annual Pay ($)
|Prev Pay ($)
|Next Pay ($)
|Change (%)
|Ex-Div Date
|Yield (%)
|NRZ
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|REIT
|1.64
|0.20
|0.50
|0.05
|-90%
|4/14/2020
|4.69%
|GNL
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|REIT
|1.14
|1.60
|0.53
|0.40
|-25%
|4/9/2020
|12.85%
|PMT
|PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
|REIT
|0.86
|1.00
|0.47
|0.25
|-47%
|4/14/2020
|12.50%
|AFIN
|American Finance Trust Inc. Class A
|REIT
|0.63
|0.85
|0.09
|0.07
|-23%
|4/9/2020
|14.99%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
