This table allows you to know how fast PMT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-10 $0.47 2019-07-12 $0.47 2019-04-12 $0.47 2018-12-28 $0.47 2018-10-12 $0.47 2018-07-12 $0.47 2018-04-12 $0.47 2017-12-28 $0.47 2017-10-12 $0.47 2017-07-11 $0.47 2017-04-11 $0.47 2016-12-28 $0.47 2016-10-05 $0.47 2016-07-12 $0.47 2016-04-08 $0.47 2015-12-23 $0.47 2015-10-13 $0.47 2015-07-14 $0.61 2015-04-13 $0.61 2014-12-26 $0.61 2014-10-10 $0.61 2014-07-11 $0.59 2014-04-14 $0.59 2014-01-08 $0.59 2013-11-13 $0.57 2013-08-15 $0.57 2013-05-14 $0.57 2013-02-19 $0.57 2012-11-15 $0.57 2012-08-14 $0.55 2012-05-14 $0.55 2012-02-15 $0.55 2011-11-14 $0.5 2011-08-12 $0.5 2011-05-12 $0.42 2011-01-10 $0.42 2010-11-17 $0.42 2010-08-12 $0.35 2005-02-18 $0.115 2005-01-20 $0.032 2004-12-21 $0.032 2004-12-21 $0.04 2004-11-22 $0.032 2004-10-20 $0.032 2004-09-22 $0.032 2004-08-20 $0.032 2004-07-21 $0.032 2004-06-22 $0.037 2004-05-20 $0.037 2004-04-21 $0.037 2004-03-22 $0.037 2004-02-20 $0.037 2004-01-21 $0.037 2003-12-22 $0.042 2003-12-22 $0.137 2003-11-20 $0.042 2003-10-22 $0.042 2003-09-22 $0.042 2003-08-20 $0.042 2003-07-22 $0.042 2003-06-20 $0.04 2003-05-21 $0.04 2003-04-22 $0.04 2003-03-20 $0.04 2003-02-20 $0.048 2003-01-16 $0.048 2002-12-18 $0.048 2002-11-18 $0.048 2002-10-17 $0.048 2002-09-18 $0.048 2002-08-16 $0.048 2002-07-18 $0.048 2002-06-18 $0.048 2002-05-16 $0.048 2002-04-18 $0.048 2002-03-20 $0.048 2002-02-15 $0.048 2002-01-17 $0.048 2001-12-18 $0.048 2001-11-16 $0.048 2001-10-18 $0.048 2001-09-18 $0.048 2001-08-16 $0.048 2001-07-18 $0.048 2001-06-18 $0.048 2001-05-17 $0.055 2001-04-18 $0.055 2001-03-16 $0.055 2001-02-15 $0.055 2001-01-18 $0.055 2000-12-18 $0.055 2000-11-16 $0.055 2000-10-18 $0.055 2000-09-18 $0.055 2000-08-17 $0.055 2000-07-18 $0.055 2000-06-16 $0.055 2000-05-18 $0.055 2000-04-18 $0.055 2000-03-16 $0.055 2000-02-17 $0.055 2000-01-18 $0.055 1999-12-16 $0.058 1999-11-18 $0.058 1999-10-18 $0.058 1999-09-16 $0.058 1999-08-18 $0.058 1999-07-16 $0.058 1999-06-17 $0.058 1999-05-18 $0.058 1999-04-16 $0.058 1999-03-18 $0.058 1999-02-18 $0.058 1999-01-15 $0.063 1998-12-17 $0.063 1998-11-18 $0.063 1998-10-16 $0.063 1998-09-17 $0.063 1998-08-18 $0.063 1998-07-16 $0.063 1998-06-18 $0.063 1998-05-18 $0.063 1998-04-16 $0.061 1998-03-18 $0.061 1998-02-18 $0.061 1998-01-15 $0.061 1997-12-18 $0.061 1997-11-18 $0.061 1997-10-16 $0.061 1997-09-18 $0.061 1997-08-18 $0.061 1997-07-17 $0.061 1997-06-18 $0.061 1997-05-16 $0.061 1997-04-17 $0.0575 1997-03-18 $0.0575 1997-02-18 $0.0575 1997-01-15 $0.0575 1996-12-18 $0.0575 1996-12-18 $0.144 1996-11-18 $0.0575 1996-10-17 $0.0575 1996-09-18 $0.0575 1996-08-16 $0.0575 1996-07-18 $0.0575 1996-06-18 $0.0575 1996-05-16 $0.0575 1996-04-18 $0.0575 1996-03-18 $0.0575 1996-02-15 $0.0575 1996-01-18 $0.0575 1995-12-18 $0.0575 1995-11-16 $0.0575 1995-10-18 $0.0575 1995-09-18 $0.0575 1995-08-17 $0.0575 1995-07-19 $0.0575 1995-06-16 $0.0575 1995-05-16 $0.0575 1995-04-13 $0.0575 1995-03-14 $0.0575 1995-02-14 $0.0575 1995-01-13 $0.0575 1994-12-14 $0.0575 1994-11-15 $0.0575 1994-10-14 $0.0625 1994-09-14 $0.0625 1994-08-16 $0.0625 1994-07-14 $0.0625 1994-06-14 $0.0625 1994-05-16 $0.0625 1994-04-14 $0.0625 1994-03-15 $0.0625 1994-02-15 $0.0625 1994-01-13 $0.0625 1993-12-14 $0.0625 1993-12-14 $0.0965 1993-11-16 $0.0625 1993-10-14 $0.0625 1993-09-14 $0.0625 1993-08-16 $0.0625 1993-07-14 $0.063 1993-06-15 $0.064 1993-05-14 $0.064 1993-04-14 $0.065 1993-03-16 $0.065 1993-02-16 $0.0675 1993-01-13 $0.065 1992-12-15 $0.0775