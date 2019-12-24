Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

Stock

PMT

Price as of:

$22.66 +0.08 +0.35%

Industry

Reit Residential

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Residential /

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PMT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.32%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

78.26%

EPS $2.40

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PMT DARS™ Rating

PMT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,522,000

Open Price

$22.65

Day's Range

$22.58 - $22.74

Previous Close

$22.58

52 week low / high

$17.88 - $23.35

Percent off 52 week high

-2.96%

PMT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PMT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PMT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PMT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PMT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-10

$0.47

2019-07-12

$0.47

2019-04-12

$0.47

2018-12-28

$0.47

2018-10-12

$0.47

2018-07-12

$0.47

2018-04-12

$0.47

2017-12-28

$0.47

2017-10-12

$0.47

2017-07-11

$0.47

2017-04-11

$0.47

2016-12-28

$0.47

2016-10-05

$0.47

2016-07-12

$0.47

2016-04-08

$0.47

2015-12-23

$0.47

2015-10-13

$0.47

2015-07-14

$0.61

2015-04-13

$0.61

2014-12-26

$0.61

2014-10-10

$0.61

2014-07-11

$0.59

2014-04-14

$0.59

2014-01-08

$0.59

2013-11-13

$0.57

2013-08-15

$0.57

2013-05-14

$0.57

2013-02-19

$0.57

2012-11-15

$0.57

2012-08-14

$0.55

2012-05-14

$0.55

2012-02-15

$0.55

2011-11-14

$0.5

2011-08-12

$0.5

2011-05-12

$0.42

2011-01-10

$0.42

2010-11-17

$0.42

2010-08-12

$0.35

2005-02-18

$0.115

2005-01-20

$0.032

2004-12-21

$0.032

2004-12-21

$0.04

2004-11-22

$0.032

2004-10-20

$0.032

2004-09-22

$0.032

2004-08-20

$0.032

2004-07-21

$0.032

2004-06-22

$0.037

2004-05-20

$0.037

2004-04-21

$0.037

2004-03-22

$0.037

2004-02-20

$0.037

2004-01-21

$0.037

2003-12-22

$0.042

2003-12-22

$0.137

2003-11-20

$0.042

2003-10-22

$0.042

2003-09-22

$0.042

2003-08-20

$0.042

2003-07-22

$0.042

2003-06-20

$0.04

2003-05-21

$0.04

2003-04-22

$0.04

2003-03-20

$0.04

2003-02-20

$0.048

2003-01-16

$0.048

2002-12-18

$0.048

2002-11-18

$0.048

2002-10-17

$0.048

2002-09-18

$0.048

2002-08-16

$0.048

2002-07-18

$0.048

2002-06-18

$0.048

2002-05-16

$0.048

2002-04-18

$0.048

2002-03-20

$0.048

2002-02-15

$0.048

2002-01-17

$0.048

2001-12-18

$0.048

2001-11-16

$0.048

2001-10-18

$0.048

2001-09-18

$0.048

2001-08-16

$0.048

2001-07-18

$0.048

2001-06-18

$0.048

2001-05-17

$0.055

2001-04-18

$0.055

2001-03-16

$0.055

2001-02-15

$0.055

2001-01-18

$0.055

2000-12-18

$0.055

2000-11-16

$0.055

2000-10-18

$0.055

2000-09-18

$0.055

2000-08-17

$0.055

2000-07-18

$0.055

2000-06-16

$0.055

2000-05-18

$0.055

2000-04-18

$0.055

2000-03-16

$0.055

2000-02-17

$0.055

2000-01-18

$0.055

1999-12-16

$0.058

1999-11-18

$0.058

1999-10-18

$0.058

1999-09-16

$0.058

1999-08-18

$0.058

1999-07-16

$0.058

1999-06-17

$0.058

1999-05-18

$0.058

1999-04-16

$0.058

1999-03-18

$0.058

1999-02-18

$0.058

1999-01-15

$0.063

1998-12-17

$0.063

1998-11-18

$0.063

1998-10-16

$0.063

1998-09-17

$0.063

1998-08-18

$0.063

1998-07-16

$0.063

1998-06-18

$0.063

1998-05-18

$0.063

1998-04-16

$0.061

1998-03-18

$0.061

1998-02-18

$0.061

1998-01-15

$0.061

1997-12-18

$0.061

1997-11-18

$0.061

1997-10-16

$0.061

1997-09-18

$0.061

1997-08-18

$0.061

1997-07-17

$0.061

1997-06-18

$0.061

1997-05-16

$0.061

1997-04-17

$0.0575

1997-03-18

$0.0575

1997-02-18

$0.0575

1997-01-15

$0.0575

1996-12-18

$0.0575

1996-12-18

$0.144

1996-11-18

$0.0575

1996-10-17

$0.0575

1996-09-18

$0.0575

1996-08-16

$0.0575

1996-07-18

$0.0575

1996-06-18

$0.0575

1996-05-16

$0.0575

1996-04-18

$0.0575

1996-03-18

$0.0575

1996-02-15

$0.0575

1996-01-18

$0.0575

1995-12-18

$0.0575

1995-11-16

$0.0575

1995-10-18

$0.0575

1995-09-18

$0.0575

1995-08-17

$0.0575

1995-07-19

$0.0575

1995-06-16

$0.0575

1995-05-16

$0.0575

1995-04-13

$0.0575

1995-03-14

$0.0575

1995-02-14

$0.0575

1995-01-13

$0.0575

1994-12-14

$0.0575

1994-11-15

$0.0575

1994-10-14

$0.0625

1994-09-14

$0.0625

1994-08-16

$0.0625

1994-07-14

$0.0625

1994-06-14

$0.0625

1994-05-16

$0.0625

1994-04-14

$0.0625

1994-03-15

$0.0625

1994-02-15

$0.0625

1994-01-13

$0.0625

1993-12-14

$0.0625

1993-12-14

$0.0965

1993-11-16

$0.0625

1993-10-14

$0.0625

1993-09-14

$0.0625

1993-08-16

$0.0625

1993-07-14

$0.063

1993-06-15

$0.064

1993-05-14

$0.064

1993-04-14

$0.065

1993-03-16

$0.065

1993-02-16

$0.0675

1993-01-13

$0.065

1992-12-15

$0.0775

PMT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PMT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PMT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PMT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PMT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

PMT

News
PMT

Research
PMT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PMT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

1992

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PMT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4700

2019-09-24

2019-10-10

2019-10-14

2019-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2019-06-26

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2019-03-26

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-12-21

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-09-25

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-06-27

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-03-28

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-09-27

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-06-26

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-03-27

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2016-12-20

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2016-09-26

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2016-06-28

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2016-03-28

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2015-12-10

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2015-09-21

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2015-06-25

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2015-03-24

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2014-12-10

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2014-09-18

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2014-06-27

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2014-03-24

2014-04-14

2014-04-16

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2013-12-27

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2013-11-06

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2013-08-08

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2013-04-23

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2013-02-07

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2012-11-08

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-08-02

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-05-03

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-02-08

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-10-27

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-08-04

2011-08-12

2011-08-16

2011-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2011-05-04

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-12-28

2011-01-10

2011-01-12

2011-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-11-03

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-08-04

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2005-02-14

2005-02-18

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-01-13

2005-01-20

2005-01-24

2005-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-12-09

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-03

Extra, Non-Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0320

2004-12-09

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2004-11-12

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2004-10-14

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2004-09-09

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2004-07-08

2004-08-20

2004-08-24

2004-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2004-07-08

2004-07-21

2004-07-23

2004-08-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2004-06-10

2004-06-22

2004-06-24

2004-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2004-05-13

2004-05-20

2004-05-24

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2004-04-15

2004-04-21

2004-04-23

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2004-03-11

2004-03-22

2004-03-24

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2004-02-12

2004-02-20

2004-02-24

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2004-01-08

2004-01-21

2004-01-23

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1370

2003-12-11

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-02

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-12-11

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-11-13

2003-11-20

2003-11-24

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-10-09

2003-10-22

2003-10-24

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-09-11

2003-09-22

2003-09-24

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-07-10

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-07-10

2003-07-22

2003-07-24

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-06-12

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-05-08

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-04-10

2003-04-22

2003-04-24

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-03-13

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2003-02-13

2003-02-20

2003-02-24

2003-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2003-01-09

2003-01-16

2003-01-21

2003-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-12-09

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-10-10

2002-10-17

2002-10-21

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-09-13

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-07-11

2002-08-16

2002-08-20

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-07-11

2002-07-18

2002-07-22

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-06-13

2002-06-18

2002-06-20

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-05-09

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-04-11

2002-04-18

2002-04-22

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-03-14

2002-03-20

2002-03-20

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-02-14

2002-02-15

2002-02-20

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-01-10

2002-01-17

2002-01-22

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2001-12-10

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2001-11-08

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2001-10-11

2001-10-18

2001-10-22

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2001-09-13

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2001-07-12

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2001-07-12

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2001-06-14

2001-06-18

2001-06-20

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-05-10

2001-05-17

2001-05-21

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-04-05

2001-04-18

2001-04-20

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-03-08

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-02-08

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-01-11

2001-01-18

2001-01-22

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-11-03

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-10-05

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-09-07

2000-09-18

2000-09-20

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-07-20

2000-08-17

2000-08-21

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-07-06

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-06-01

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-05-04

2000-05-18

2000-05-22

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-04-06

2000-04-18

2000-04-20

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-03-02

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-02-03

2000-02-17

2000-02-22

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-01-06

2000-01-18

2000-01-20

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-12-02

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-11-04

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-10-07

1999-10-18

1999-10-20

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-09-09

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-08-03

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-07-01

1999-07-16

1999-07-20

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-06-04

1999-06-17

1999-06-21

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-05-06

1999-05-18

1999-05-20

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-04-08

1999-04-16

1999-04-20

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-03-04

1999-03-18

1999-03-22

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1999-02-04

1999-02-18

1999-02-22

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-01-07

1999-01-15

1999-01-20

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-12-03

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-10-01

1998-10-16

1998-10-20

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-09-10

1998-09-17

1998-09-21

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-08-03

1998-08-18

1998-08-20

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-07-09

1998-07-16

1998-07-20

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-06-04

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1998-05-07

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1998-04-02

1998-04-16

1998-04-20

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1998-03-05

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1998-02-05

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1998-01-08

1998-01-15

1998-01-20

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-12-04

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-11-06

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-10-02

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-09-04

1997-09-18

1997-09-22

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-08-01

1997-08-18

1997-08-20

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-07-10

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-06-05

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

1997-05-01

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1997-04-03

1997-04-17

1997-04-21

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1997-03-07

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1997-02-07

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1997-01-09

1997-01-15

1997-01-20

1997-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1440

1996-12-05

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-12-05

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-10-31

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-10-03

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-09-05

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-08-01

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-07-12

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-06-06

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-05-02

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-04-12

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-03-07

1996-03-18

1996-03-20

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-02-01

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1996-01-04

1996-01-18

1996-01-22

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-11-30

1995-12-18

1995-12-20

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-11-03

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-10-05

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-09-07

1995-09-18

1995-09-20

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-08-03

1995-08-17

1995-08-21

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-07-12

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-06-01

1995-06-16

1995-06-20

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-05-04

1995-05-16

1995-05-22

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-04-06

1995-04-13

1995-04-20

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-03-02

1995-03-14

1995-03-20

1995-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-02-02

1995-02-14

1995-02-21

1995-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1995-01-05

1995-01-13

1995-01-20

1995-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1994-12-01

1994-12-14

1994-12-20

1995-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

1994-11-03

1994-11-15

1994-11-21

1994-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-10-06

1994-10-14

1994-10-20

1994-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-09-09

1994-09-14

1994-09-20

1994-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-08-04

1994-08-16

1994-08-22

1994-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-07-07

1994-07-14

1994-07-20

1994-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-06-02

1994-06-14

1994-06-20

1994-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-05-05

1994-05-16

1994-05-20

1994-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-04-07

1994-04-14

1994-04-20

1994-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-03-02

1994-03-15

1994-03-21

1994-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-02-03

1994-02-15

1994-02-22

1994-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1994-01-06

1994-01-13

1994-01-20

1994-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

1993-12-02

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1994-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1993-12-02

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1994-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1993-11-04

1993-11-16

1993-11-22

1993-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1993-10-07

1993-10-14

1993-10-20

1993-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1993-09-09

1993-09-14

1993-09-20

1993-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1993-08-04

1993-08-16

1993-08-20

1993-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1993-07-08

1993-07-14

1993-07-20

1993-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

1993-06-03

1993-06-15

1993-06-21

1993-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

1993-05-06

1993-05-14

1993-05-20

1993-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1993-04-01

1993-04-14

1993-04-20

1993-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1993-03-04

1993-03-16

1993-03-22

1993-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

1993-02-05

1993-02-16

1993-02-22

1993-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

1993-01-08

1993-01-13

1993-01-20

1993-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

1992-12-03

1992-12-15

1992-12-21

1993-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

PMT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PMT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Residential

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is a finance company which operates as a real estate invest trust (REIT). The company focuses on investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT's primary investment objective is to maximize the value of the mortgage loans that it acquires. The company was founded in 2009, and is based out of Moorpark, CA.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X