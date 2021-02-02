The largest strength for JNJ is that it has multiple businesses that help generate substantial cash flow for the company, year after year. This diversified blend of income helps offset any down years a particular segment might have. For example, in the first quarter, Consumer Products and Medical Devices only saw growth of 1.3% and 3.4%, respectively. However, the company was able to beat both revenue and earnings thanks to its 15.1% increase in its Pharmaceutical division. In addition to its three large segments seeing growth, JNJ’s sub-divisions have been seeing significant upticks, like in Oncology, up 37%, and Vision Care, up 34%.

One possibility for JNJ is to spin off its Consumer Health Products division so that the company can focus on its two more profitable segments, i.e., Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices. In the most recent quarterly report, the segment saw a drop off to 18.0% from 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. When breaking down the sector, several of the areas have seen negative growth, like in Wound Care, Baby Care and Women’s Health. With its strong brand names like Clean & Clear and Neutrogena, Johnson & Johnson should consider breaking this segment off.

Not only is JNJ diverse in its business lines, it is also on a global scale. Last quarter, the company only saw total operational growth of 6% on a year-over-year basis from its U.S. business. Certainly not bad but the company’s international segment saw a nearly 11% increase for the same time. This was led by large increases observed in Asia-Pacific, Africa and Europe. These contributions from its ex-U.S. business segments help JNJ improve worldwide sales by almost 8.5%. In fact, its international business has grown at more than twice the pace of its domestic leg in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device divisions.

Finally, JNJ has also seen growth through mergers and acquisitions. Small biopharmaceutical companies lack the resources and marketing reach that large companies like JNJ have, making them prime M&A candidates. For example, in February 2018, JNJ announced that it acquired the French company, Orthotaxy. The company develops software-enabled surgery technologies and is currently developing an early-stage total and partial knee replacement technology. This gives JNJ early access to the emerging space of robotic-assisted surgery market. In fact, JNJ has also formed in a joint venture, called Verb Surgical, with Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) in this space in December 2015. With this, JNJ looks to leverage its surgical device knowledge and combine with Alphabet’s artificial intelligence capabilities to enter into a lucrative market by 2020.