GE’s current dividend yield of 3.39% compares favorably to the 1.9% yield of the S&P 500. The stock’s payout ratio of 59% is reasonable, but other financial figures paint a more mixed picture.

GE’s cash flow picture continues to hang over the company as it navigates through its restructuring process. GE pays about $9 billion annually to shareholders in the form of dividends. Over the last three years, the company has generated somewhere between $10 billion and $30 billion in free cash flow, a measure of how much cash a business has left over after paying all the bills and investing in growth. In other words, GE has generated more than enough cash to support the dividend.

Since its dividend cut in 2009, GE has lifted the quarterly dividend from $0.10 per share to $0.24. The dividend, however, has only grown marginally since the end of 2013, suggesting that the company is being conservative in its dividend payouts. GE has been actively buying back its stocks, having reduced its outstanding float by nearly 2 billion shares over the past few years at a total cost of nearly $40 billion.

Update: A payout ratio of 60% is reasonable, but that was based on $2 per-share-earnings estimates. Since then, both the dividend and EPS estimates were cut in half, putting the new payout ratio at just under 50%. The new dividend is also around 65-70% of free cash flow estimates, so it should be in good shape if earnings and cash flow estimates are accurate. The new dividend yield will drop to around 2.7%. That’s still well above the 1.9% yield of the S&P 500, but dividend growth expectations for GE should be very low for the foreseeable future.

