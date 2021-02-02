One utility stock that could be an attractive pick for income investors is The York Water Company (YORW ). York Water is a small-cap with a market capitalization of just $292 million. This has placed it underneath the radar for some, but investors should take notice of this high-quality company. Despite its small size, York Water has a long track record of consecutive quarterly dividend payments without interruption.

In fact, last month York Water raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.1555 per share. That comes out to $0.62 per share annually, a 2.7% yield based on the stock’s recent closing price. This makes 200 consecutive years of quarterly dividend payments dating all the way back to York’s first quarterly dividend payment in 1816—and, the company has raised its dividend for 19 years in a row. According to a company press release, York Water is believed to have the longest track record of consecutive dividend payment of any company in America.

The investment case for York Water is fairly straightforward. York Water is engaged in the business of impounding, purifying and distributing water. The company serves 47 municipalities and an estimated population of 180,000, through approximately 64,000 service connections. As a water utility, the business model is easy to understand and is regulated. Regulated utilities are allowed to pass along moderate rate increases to consumers each year. This results in steady earnings growth over many years.

In addition, the product is both essential and irreplaceable, and the business model enjoys a “wide economic moat”, a popular term coined by legendary investor Warren Buffett. A strong economic moat refers to a business model that has sustainable competitive advantages which limit the risk of competitors taking away market share.