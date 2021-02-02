In its basic form, the Best Dividend Capture list is a CSV-based tool. It identifies a share by its symbol and company name and lists key metrics, such as Dividend Advantage Rating System (DARS), Dividend Capture Rating, Recovery Reliability and Recovery Strength, for a stock. It also includes Ex-Dividend Date, Next Payout and Yield on Trade for the stock.

The Best Dividend Capture list gets updated daily and you can download the list in a CSV format to access dozens of great candidates for implementing the strategy on a daily basis.

Among these factors, the ‘Recovery Reliability’ and ‘Recovery Strength’ metrics require a bit more attention because Dividend.com uses them to assign a Dividend Capture Rating.

Recovery Reliability looks back at the history of a stock’s price in the past 10 dividend payout periods and determines how many instances the stock clawed back to its pre-dividend price within a period of five business days after the stock went ex-dividend. A stock that recovered eight out of 10 times within five days after going ex-dividend gets a top of rank of ‘5’. A stock that suffered post-dividend blues and failed to recover within five days during any of the past 10 post-dividend declaration periods is given a bottom rank of ‘0’.

Similarly, the Recovery Strength rating computes the speed at which a stock recovered post ex-dividend date in the past. A stock that marched back to its pre-dividend price within a day after going ex-dividend is likely to be helpful for a dividend capture strategist and is given a ranking of ‘5’; a stock that did not get back to its ex-dividend price even after five days is given a ranking of ‘0’. Who wants to buy a laggard that doesn’t rise quickly after going ex-dividend?

Dividend.com then assigns the ‘Dividend Capture Rating’ by taking the average of the Recovery Reliability and the Recovery Strength. The higher this rating, the better the stock to apply the dividend capture strategy. Further, for a stock to qualify for the Best Dividend Capture List, it must at least score a 3.5 in our proprietary DARS and should have a history of 10 previous regular payouts.

For more information on our proprietary dividend rating system, i.e., DARS, please refer to our article here.

Click here to learn more about the different individual rating buckets under the two criteria that constitute the overall Dividend Capture Rating System.